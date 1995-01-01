As previously announced, Ashley Gorley was awarded the 58th ACM Songwriter of the Year Award. This award is presented to an individual known predominately as a songwriter, selected by a professional panel of judges composed of songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives. The Panel submits five nominees, at which time ACM members in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Songwriter, Music Publisher/PRO and Record Company categories vote for the winner. This is Ashley Gorley’s first ACM Songwriter of the Year Award.

Ashley Gorley has written 67 No. 1 singles and has had more than 400 songs recorded by artists such as Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Blake Shelton, HARDY, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Parmalee, Lee Brice, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. He was named the ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022, Billboard Country Songwriter of the Year in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 20

22, and the NSAI Songwriter of the Year in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. He was also named the NMPA’s Top Male Songwriter of 2021 with 24 certified songs. Gorley has been nominated for multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Awards and has received the CMA’s Triple Play Award 20 times in his career, which recognizes songwriters with three or more No.1 songs in one year. In 2016, he became the first songwriter to be honored with three CMA Triple Play Awards in a single year for earning nine chart-topping songs in a 12-month period. He repeated that feat in 2020 and 2022. This year, Gorley was announced as ACM Songwriter of the Year for the first time, taking home the Song of the Year award and celebrated three Song of the Year nods, placing him in rare company with Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard, the only other songwriters to achieve the feat in a single year. In addition to his decorated career as a songwriter, Gorley runs his own publishing company, Tape Room Music, whose writers have celebrated nearly 40 No. 1s and several Top Ten songs recorded by artists such as HARDY, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, and Florida Georgia Line.



