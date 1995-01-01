NOMINEES
Entertainer of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kassi Ashton
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
Conner Smith
Dylan Scott
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
Album of the Year
[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]
Gettin’ Old
Producer: Chip Matthews
Producer: Jonathan Singleton
Producer: Luke Combs
Record Company-Label: River House Artists
Record Company-Label: Columbia Nashville
Higher
Leather
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville LLC
One Thing At A Time
Producer: Joey Moi
Producer: Cameron Montgomery
Producer: Charlie Handsome
Producer: Jacob Durrett
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
Record Company-Label: Republic Records
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)
Producer: Kelsea Ballerini
Producer: Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
Single of the Year
[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]
Burn It Down
Producer: Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Fast Car
Producer: Luke Combs
Producer: Chip Matthews
Producer: Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: River House Artists
Record Company-Label: Columbia Nashville
Last Night
Producer: Joey Moi
Producer: Charlie Handsome
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
Record Company-Label: Republic Records
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records
Need A Favor
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records
Record Company-Label: BMG Nashville
Next Thing You Know
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Label: MCA Nashville
Song of the Year
[AWARDED TO SONGWRITER(S)/PUBLISHER(S)/ARTIST(S)]
Fast Car
Artist: Luke Combs
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
Publisher: Purple Rabbit
Heart Like A Truck
Songwriter: Dallas Wilson
Songwriter: Lainey Wilson
Songwriter: Trannie Anderson
Publisher: Sony/ATV Countryside
Publisher: Songs of Riser House
Publisher: Songs of Wild Cat Well Music
Next Thing You Know
Songwriter: Chase McGill
Songwriter: Greylan James
Songwriter: Jordan Davis
Songwriter: Josh Osborne
Publisher: Family Farm Songs
Publisher: Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music
Publisher: Songs of Universal Inc.
Tennessee Orange
Songwriter: Ben Williams
Songwriter: David Fanning
Songwriter: Megan Moroney
Songwriter: Paul Jenkins
Publisher: 33 Creative
Publisher: Bone Bone Creative
Publisher: Reservoir
The Painter
Songwriter: Benjy Davis
Songwriter: Kat Higgins
Songwriter: Ryan Larkins
Publisher: Big Music Machine
Publisher: BMG Platinum Songs US
Publisher: Nashblonde Music
Publisher: Pompano Run Music
Publisher: Songs for Ellie May
Publisher: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
Publisher: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group
Publisher: Well That Was Awkward Music
Music Event of the Year
[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]
Can't Break Up Now
Producer: Old Dominion
Producer: Ross Copperman
Producer: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC
Record Company-Label: Columbia Nashville
Different ‘Round Here
Artist: Luke Combs
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: BMLG Records
I Remember Everything
Artist: Kacey Musgraves
Producer: Zach Bryan
Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records
Record Company-Label: Warner Records, Inc
Man Made A Bar
Artist: Eric Church
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
Record Company-Label: Republic Records
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records
Save Me
Artist: Lainey Wilson
Producer: Zach Crowell
Producer: David Ray Stevens
Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records
Record Company-Label: BMG Nashville
Visual Media of the Year
[AWARDED TO PRODUCER(S)/DIRECTOR(S)/ARTIST(S)]
Burn It Down
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Producer: Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
Human
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Producer: Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
In Your Love
Producer: Kacie Barton
Producer: Whitney Wolanin
Producer: Nicholas Robespierre
Producer: Ian Thornton
Producer: Silas House
Director: Bryan Schlam
Next Thing You Know
Producer: Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
Tennessee Orange
Producer: Lauren Starr
Producer: Saul Levitz
Producer: Laura Burhenn
Director: Jason Lester
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
As previously announced, Ashley Gorley was awarded the 58th ACM Songwriter of the Year Award. This award is presented to an individual known predominately as a songwriter, selected by a professional panel of judges composed of songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives. The Panel submits five nominees, at which time ACM members in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Songwriter, Music Publisher/PRO and Record Company categories vote for the winner. This is Ashley Gorley’s first ACM Songwriter of the Year Award.
Ashley Gorley has written 67 No. 1 singles and has had more than 400 songs recorded by artists such as Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Blake Shelton, HARDY, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Parmalee, Lee Brice, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. He was named the ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022, Billboard Country Songwriter of the Year in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022, and the NSAI Songwriter of the Year in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. He was also named the NMPA’s Top Male Songwriter of 2021 with 24 certified songs. Gorley has been nominated for multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Awards and has received the CMA’s Triple Play Award 20 times in his career, which recognizes songwriters with three or more No.1 songs in one year. In 2016, he became the first songwriter to be honored with three CMA Triple Play Awards in a single year for earning nine chart-topping songs in a 12-month period. He repeated that feat in 2020 and 2022. This year, Gorley was announced as ACM Songwriter of the Year for the first time, taking home the Song of the Year award and celebrated three Song of the Year nods, placing him in rare company with Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard, the only other songwriters to achieve the feat in a single year. In addition to his decorated career as a songwriter, Gorley runs his own publishing company, Tape Room Music, whose writers have celebrated nearly 40 No. 1s and several Top Ten songs recorded by artists such as HARDY, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, and Florida Georgia Line.
Chase McGill
Hillary Lindsey
Jessie Jo Dillon
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Chris Stapleton
ERNEST
HARDY
As previously announced, HARDY was awarded the 58th ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award. This award is presented to an individual known both as an artist and a songwriter, selected by a Professional Panel of judges whose members composed of songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives. The Panel submits five nominees, at which time ACM members in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Songwriter, Music Publisher/PRO and Record Company categories vote for the winner. This is the first-ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award and HARDY receives the honor after winning ACM Songwriter of the Year last year.
Big Loud Records' heavy-hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging a new chapter, HARDY soared to new heights with the release of the mockingbird & THE CROW, his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album, adding to over 2.8 billion career streams. The dichotomous, 17-track effort debuted top-five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and kinged seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales. The pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A five-time ACM Award winner, HARDY is a three-time CMA Triple Play Award recipient, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 13 No. 1 singles including his own double platinum No. 1 single “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, chart-topping, platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, “Beers On Me,” and game-changing platinum duet “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson. HARDY has been nominated for ACM Awards with a songwriter credit on Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” which HARDY took home an ACM Award for, and his own song “wait in the truck.” He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and flies nationwide on his sold-out, 19-date headline arena tour, the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, this fall.
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Studio Recording Award Nominees
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
Brian Sutton
Charlie Worsham
Danny Rader
Ilya Toshinskiy
Todd Lombardo
Audio Engineer of the Year
Buckley Miller
Drew Bollman
F. Reid Shippen
Jason Hall
Jeff Braun
Jim Cooley
Bass Player of the Year
Craig Young
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Lex Price
Steve Mackey
Tony Lucido
Drummer of the Year
Evan Hutchings
Fred Eltringham
Greg Morrow
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
Jedd Hughes
Kris Donegan
Rob McNelly
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Tom Bukovac
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
Alex Wright
Billy Justineau
Charlie Judge
David Dorn
Jim "Moose" Brown
Producer of the Year
Charlie Handsome
Dann Huff
Derek Wells
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year
Bryan Sutton
Dan Dugmore
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper
Paul Franklin
Industry Award Nominees
Arena of the Year
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Hertz Arena - Estero, FL
KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
Casino of the Year - Arena
Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom - Prior Lake, MN
Casino of the Year - Theater
Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Foxwoods Resort and Casino - Mashantucket, CT
Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
Club of the Year
8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, IN
Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL
Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Andrew Fortin
Ed Warm
Gil Cunningham
Nicole More
Stacy Vee
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
Auburn Rodeo - Opelika, AL
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA
Minnesota State Fai – St. Paul, MN
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Festival of the Year
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
Crash My Playa – Cancun, MX
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL
Outdoor Venue of the Year
Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Promoter of the Year
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Brian O'Connell
Jered Johnson
Patrick McDill
Theater of the Year
Beacon Theatre - New York, NY
Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN
Radio Award NOMINEES
National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year
Ania Hammar
Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Producer Eddie, Morgan, SZN, Scuba Steve, Mike D, Abby, Pitts, Kevin, and Lauren
Elaina Smith
Katie Neal
Rob Stone and Holly Hutton
National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year
B-Dub
Buzz Brainard
Kelly Sutton
Kix Brooks
Lon Helton
Wayne D and Tay
On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market
Angie Ward
Paul Schadt and Sarah Lee in the Morning - Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee, and Producer Geoff
The Jason Pullman Show - Jason Pullman
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister - Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and "Captain Ron" Koon
The Most Fun Afternoons with Scotty Kay - Scotty Kay
On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market
Annie & Cole - Annie Fox and Cole Dunbar
Anthony - Anthony
Dale Carter Morning Show - Dale Carter
Jesse & Anna - Jesse Tack and Anna Marie
The Wayne D Show – Wayne D and Tay Hamilton
On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market
Hilley & Hart – Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart
Liz & Scotty in the Morning – Liz DelGrosso and Scotty Cox
Morning Show with Pat James – Pat James
Steve, Ben and Nikki - Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas
The Eddie Foxx Show – Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx
Radio Station of the Year - Major Market
KILT-FM
KKWF-FM
KSON-FM
WXTU-FM
WYCD-FM
Radio Station of the Year - Large Market
KFRG-FM
KNCI-FM
WDSY-FM
WLHK-FM
WQDR-FM
WUBE-FM
Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market
KUZZ-FM
KXKT-FM
WBEE-FM
WGGY-FM
WTHT-FM
Radio Station of the Year - Small Market