Skip to content
ACM Country

NOMINEES

View Past Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn dominated country radio for two decades, from 1991's "Brand New Man" to 2009's "Cowboys Don't Cry." They landed their first ACM Awards for 1991 Vocal Duo and New Vocal Duet or Group. They claimed the Vocal Duo category 16 times, setting a record that may never be broken. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn shot out of the gate as Brand New Man won the 1992 ACM Award for Album of the Year, while "Boot Scootin' Boogie" picked up Single Record of the Year. They earned Entertainer of the Year honors for 1995 and 1996, the only duo to ever win the award. They picked up a third Entertainer award and a Music Video of the Year trophy for "Only in America" for 2001 Among their 41 Top 10 hits are signature songs include "My Next Broken Heart," "My Maria," 'Ain't Nothin' 'Bout You" and "Red Dirt Road," while the stunning "Believe" picked up 2005 ACM Song of the Year. Known as one of country's most dynamic live acts, Brooks & Dunn is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency with Re
ba. The duo's newest project, Reboot, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's country albums chart this year.
Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Lady A

Little Big Town

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Hannah Ellis

Kassi Ashton

Kassi Ashton

Kylie Morgan

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

Conner Smith

Conner Smith

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott

ERNEST

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Kameron Marlowe

Nate Smith

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Neon Union

Restless Road

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year

[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]

Gettin’ Old

Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs
Higher

Higher

Chris Stapleton
Leather

Leather

Cody Johnson
One Thing At A Time

One Thing At A Time

Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)

Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]

Burn It Down

Burn It Down

Parker McCollum
Fast Car

Fast Car

Luke Combs
Last Night

Last Night

Morgan Wallen
Need A Favor

Need A Favor

Jelly Roll
Next Thing You Know

Next Thing You Know

Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

[AWARDED TO SONGWRITER(S)/PUBLISHER(S)/ARTIST(S)]

Fast Car

Fast Car

Luke Combs
Heart Like A Truck

Heart Like A Truck

Lainey Wilson
Next Thing You Know

Next Thing You Know

Jordan Davis
Tennessee Orange

Tennessee Orange

Megan Moroney
The Painter

The Painter

Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]

Can't Break Up Now

Can't Break Up Now

Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
Different ‘Round Here

Different ‘Round Here

Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs)
I Remember Everything

I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Man Made A Bar

Man Made A Bar

Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
Save Me

Save Me

Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual Media of the Year

[AWARDED TO PRODUCER(S)/DIRECTOR(S)/ARTIST(S)]

Burn It Down

Burn It Down

Parker McCollum
Human

Human

Cody Johnson
In Your Love

In Your Love

Tyler Childers
Next Thing You Know

Next Thing You Know

Jordan Davis
Tennessee Orange

Tennessee Orange

Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Chase McGill

Hillary Lindsey

Hillary Lindsey

Jessie Jo Dillon

Jessie Jo Dillon

Josh Thompson

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

ERNEST

ERNEST

HARDY

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan

Studio Recording Award Nominees

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

Brian Sutton

Charlie Worsham

Danny Rader

Ilya Toshinskiy

Todd Lombardo

Audio Engineer of the Year

Buckley Miller

Drew Bollman

F. Reid Shippen

Jason Hall

Jeff Braun

Jim Cooley

Bass Player of the Year

Craig Young

Craig Young

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Lex Price

Steve Mackey

Tony Lucido

Drummer of the Year

Evan Hutchings

Fred Eltringham

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Electric Guitar Player of the Year

Jedd Hughes

Kris Donegan

Rob McNelly

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Tom Bukovac

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

Alex Wright

Billy Justineau

Charlie Judge

David Dorn

Jim "Moose" Brown

Producer of the Year

Charlie Handsome

Dann Huff

Derek Wells

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

Bryan Sutton

Dan Dugmore

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Paul Franklin

Industry Award Nominees

Arena of the Year

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Casino of the Year - Arena

Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

Casino of the Year - Theater

Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Foxwoods Resort and Casino - Mashantucket, CT

Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Club of the Year

8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, IN

Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL

Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL

Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Andrew Fortin

Ed Warm

Gil Cunningham

Nicole More

Stacy Vee

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Auburn Rodeo - Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

Minnesota State Fai – St. Paul, MN

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Festival of the Year

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Crash My Playa – Cancun, MX

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL

Outdoor Venue of the Year

Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Promoter of the Year

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Brian O'Connell

Jered Johnson

Patrick McDill

Theater of the Year

Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN

Radio Award NOMINEES

National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

Ania Hammar

Nights with Ania

Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Producer Eddie, Morgan, SZN, Scuba Steve, Mike D, Abby, Pitts, Kevin, and Lauren

The Bobby Bones Show

Elaina Smith

Nights with Elaina

Katie Neal

Rob Stone and Holly Hutton

The Rob + Holly Show

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year

B-Dub

B-Dub Radio Saturday Night

Buzz Brainard

Hot 30 Countdown with Buzz Brainard 

Kelly Sutton

Y'all Access with Kelly Sutton

Kix Brooks

American Country Countdown

Lon Helton

Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton 

Wayne D and Tay

iHeartCountry House Party

On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

Angie Ward

Paul Schadt and Sarah Lee in the Morning - Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee, and Producer Geoff

WKKT-FM - Charlotte, NC 

The Jason Pullman Show - Jason Pullman

KPLX-FM - Dallas, TX 

The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister - Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and "Captain Ron" Koon

KKWF-FM - Seattle, WA 

The Most Fun Afternoons with Scotty Kay - Scotty Kay

WUSN-FM - Chicago, IL 

On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

Annie & Cole - Annie Fox and Cole Dunbar

WLHK-FM - Indianapolis, IN

Anthony - Anthony

KFRG-FM - Riverside, CA 

Dale Carter Morning Show - Dale Carter

KFKF-FM - Kansas City, MO 

Jesse & Anna - Jesse Tack and Anna Marie

WUBE-FM - Cincinnati, OH

The Wayne D Show – Wayne D and Tay Hamilton

WSIX-FM - Nashville, TN

On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

Hilley & Hart – Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart

KATI-FM - Jefferson City, MO

Liz & Scotty in the Morning – Liz DelGrosso and Scotty Cox

KCLR-FM - Columbia, MO

Morning Show with Pat James – Pat James

KHUT-FM - Hutchinson, KS

Steve, Ben and Nikki - Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas

WXBQ-FM - Bristol, VA

The Eddie Foxx Show – Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx

WKSF-FM - Asheville, NC

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market

KILT-FM

Houston, TX

KKWF-FM

Seattle, WA

KSON-FM

San Diego, CA

WXTU-FM

Philadelphia, PA

WYCD-FM

Detroit, MI

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

KFRG-FM

San Bernardino, CA

KNCI-FM

Sacramento, CA

WDSY-FM

Pittsburgh, PA

WLHK-FM

Indianapolis, IN

WQDR-FM

Raleigh, NC

WUBE-FM

Cincinnati, OH

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

KUZZ-FM

Bakersfield, CA

KXKT-FM

Omaha, NE

WBEE-FM

Rochester, NY

WGGY-FM

Scranton, PA

WTHT-FM

Portland, ME

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

KATI-FM

Jefferson City, MO

KCLR-FM

Columbia, MO

WFLS-FM

Fredericksburg, VA

WNGC-FM

Athens, GA

WRTB-FM

Rockford, IL