This award is presented to an outstanding session acoustic guitar player, in any capacity, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.