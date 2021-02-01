Skip to content
ACM Country

NOMINEES

View Past Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert made history at the 2018 ACM Awards, becoming the all-time most awarded artist in Academy history with her wins for "Tin Man" as Song of the Year and her ninth consecutive Female Vocalist trophy. She currently has received 32 ACM awards including five Album of the Year awards 10 Song and Single of the Year awards (as either an artist or songwriter) and the first-ever ACM Me
rle Hag
gard Spirit Award. Meanwhile, Lambert and her friends Ash
ley Mon
roe and Anga
leena Pres
ley resurrected the Pistol Annies in 2018 with Interstate Gospel, a captivating collection that followed Lambert's acclaimed solo release, The Weight of These Wings. Highlighted by singles like "Vice" and "Tin Man," that platinum project won an ACM award for Album of the Year - the fifth time she's won in that category. The Lindale, Texas, native has acquired ACM trophies for hits like "Smokin' and Drinkin'," "Automatic," "Mama's Broken Heart," "We Were Us," "Over," "Over You," "The House That Built Me" and "White Liar." Since winning the 2006 New Female Vocalist award, Lambert has forged her own career path - prompting her to receive the first-ever ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award in 2016. She supports the next generation of women creators through a songwriting scholarship at Belmont University while continuing to raise awareness for shelter dogs through her MuttNation Foundation.

Female Artist of the Year

ASHLEY McBRYDE

ASHLEY McBRYDE

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert made history at the 2018 ACM Awards, becoming the all-time most awarded artist in Academy history with her wins for "Tin Man" as Song of the Year and her ninth consecutive Female Vocalist trophy. She currently has received 32 ACM awards including five Album of the Year awards 10 Song and Single of the Year awards (as either an artist or songwriter) and the first-ever ACM Me
rle Hag
gard Spirit Award. Meanwhile, Lambert and her friends Ash
ley Mon
roe and Anga
leena Pres
ley resurrected the Pistol Annies in 2018 with Interstate Gospel, a captivating collection that followed Lambert's acclaimed solo release, The Weight of These Wings. Highlighted by singles like "Vice" and "Tin Man," that platinum project won an ACM award for Album of the Year - the fifth time she's won in that category. The Lindale, Texas, native has acquired ACM trophies for hits like "Smokin' and Drinkin'," "Automatic," "Mama's Broken Heart," "We Were Us," "Over," "Over You," "The House That Built Me" and "White Liar." Since winning the 2006 New Female Vocalist award, Lambert has forged her own career path - prompting her to receive the first-ever ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award in 2016. She supports the next generation of women creators through a songwriting scholarship at Belmont University while continuing to raise awareness for shelter dogs through her MuttNation Foundation.

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn dominated country radio for two decades, from 1991's "Brand New Man" to 2009's "Cowboys Don't Cry." They landed their first ACM Awards for 1991 Vocal Duo and New Vocal Duet or Group. They claimed the Vocal Duo category 16 times, setting a record that may never be broken. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn shot out of the gate as Brand New Man won the 1992 ACM Award for Album of the Year, while "Boot Scootin' Boogie" picked up Single Record of the Year. They earned Entertainer of the Year honors for 1995 and 1996, the only duo to ever win the award. They picked up a third Entertainer award and a Music Video of the Year trophy for "Only in America" for 2001 Among their 41 Top 10 hits are signature songs include "My Next Broken Heart," "My Maria," 'Ain't Nothin' 'Bout You" and "Red Dirt Road," while the stunning "Believe" picked up 2005 ACM Song of the Year. Known as one of country's most dynamic live acts, Brooks & Dunn is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency with Re
ba. The duo's newest project, Reboot, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's country albums chart this year.
Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Lady A

Little Big Town

Little Big Town

Midland

Midland

Old Dominion

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Caitlyn Smith

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson

Lily Rose

Lily Rose

Priscilla Block

Priscilla Block

Tenille Arts

Tenille Arts

New Male Artist of the Year

Elvie Shane

Elvie Shane

HARDY

HARDY

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Ryan Hurd

Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes

Album of the Year

[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]

29: Written In Stone

29: Written In Stone

Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A

Country Again: Side A

Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends

Famous Friends

Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes

The Marfa Tapes

Jack Ingram
Miranda Lambert
Jon Randall

Single of the Year

[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]

Buy Dirt

Buy Dirt

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
Famous Friends

Famous Friends

Chris Young and Kane Brown
Fancy Like

Fancy Like

Walker Hayes
If I Didn't Love You

If I Didn't Love You

Jason Aldean and Carie Underwood
You Should Probably Leave

You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

[AWARDED TO SONGWRITER(S)/PUBLISHER(S)/ARTIST(S)]

7 Summers

7 Summers

Morgan Wallen
Buy Dirt

Buy Dirt

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
Fancy Like

Fancy Like

Walker Hayes
Knowing You

Knowing You

Kenny Chesney
Things A Man Oughta Know

Things A Man Oughta Know

Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year

[AWARDED TO PRODUCER(S)/DIRECTOR(S)/ARTIST(S)]

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Famous Friends

Famous Friends

Chris Young and Kane Brown
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton
If I Didn't Love You

If I Didn't Love You

Jason Aldean and Carie Underwood
Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Event of the Year

[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]

Buy Dirt

Buy Dirt

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
Famous Friends

Famous Friends

Chris Young and Kane Brown
half of my hometown

half of my hometown

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney
If I Didn't Love You

If I Didn't Love You

Jason Aldean and Carie Underwood
Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Ashley Gorley

HARDY

HARDY

Jesse Frasure

Jesse Frasure

Josh Osborne

Josh Osborne

Nicolle Galyon

Nicolle Galyon

Studio Recording Award Nominees

Bass Player of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding session bass player, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Glenn Worf

J.T. Cure

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Mark Hill

Viktor Krauss

Drummer of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding session drummer, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Chad Cromwell

Derek Mixon

Evan Hutchings

Fred Eltringham

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding session acoustic guitar player, in any capacity, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category. 

Bryan Sutton

Charlie Worsham

Dave Cobb

Ilya Toshinskiy

Todd Lombardo

Piano/Keys Player of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding session piano/keyboards player, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Benmont Tench

Billy Justineau

Charlie Judge

David Dorn

Gordon Mote

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding session specialty instrument(s) player, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Josh Matheny

Kristin Wilkinson

Mickey Raphael

Paul Franklin

Stuart Duncan

Electric Guitar Player of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding session acoustic guitar player, in any capacity, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category. 

Dan Dugmore

Derek Wells

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Tom Bukovac

Audio Engineer of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding audio engineer, primarily involved in the recording and/or mixing process, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album crediting the outstanding audio engineer, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Brandon Bell

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Jim Cooley

Vance Powell

Producer of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding producer, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album crediting the producer, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Joey Moi

Industry Award Nominees

Casino of the Year - Theater

This award is presented to an outstanding theater or showroom within a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The casino theater or showroom must have bought or promoted at least five (5) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, CA

Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Resorts World – Las Vegas, NV

Soaring Eagle Casino – Mount Pleasant, MI

Casino of the Year - Arena

This award is presented to an outstanding arena or amphitheater within a casino selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The casino arena or amphitheater must have bought or promoted at least four (4) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, NJ

Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, NV

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, MN

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding fair/rodeo where artist(s) received market value compensation for their performance, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The fair/rodeo must have included a minimum of one (1) country music artist as a headliner, occurred during the eligibility period, and be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, AL

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Minnesota State Fai – St. Paul, MN

San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Festival of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding country music festival where artist(s) received market value compensation for their performance, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The festival must have taken place over two (2) or more consecutive days, included a minimum of ten (10) acts, with at least ninety percent (90%) of headlining acts classed in the country genre, occurred during the eligibility period, and be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Thunder – Florence, AZ

Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, MI

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, IL

Club of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding country music club, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The club must have bought or promoted at least ten (10) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Basement East – Nashville, TN

Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Cain's Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Theater of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding theater or performing arts center, not associated with a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The theater/performing arts center must have bought or promoted at least ten (10) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding outdoor venue, not associated with a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The outdoor venue must have bought or promoted at least five (5) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

Arena of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding indoor arena, not associated with a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The arena must have bought or promoted at least five (5) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Ford Center – Evansville, IN

Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding talent buyer, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The buyer must have bought at least fifteen (15) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Brent Fedrizzi

Michelle Romeo

RJ Romeo

Shawn Radley

Todd Boltin

Promoter of the Year

This award is presented to an outstanding promoter, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The promoter must have promoted at least fifteen (15) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Bradley Jordan

Brian O'Connell

Ed Warm

Radio Award Nominees

National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar - The Music Row Happy Hour with Buzz Brainard

Cody Alan - CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan

Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, Carsen Humphreville - The Big D & Bubba Show

Jerry Broadway, Tim Wall, Mitch English, Becca Walls - The Bud and Broadway Show

Katie Neal - Katie & Company

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year

Bryan "B-Dub" Washington - B-Dub Radio

Lon Helton - Country Countdown USA

Michael Knox, Shalacy Griffin - Knox Country 360

Terri Clark - Country Gold with Terri Clark

Tracy Lawrence, Patrick Thomas - Honky Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence

On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

Danny Dwyer

KUPL-FM - Portland, OR

Josh, Rachael & Grunwald In the Morning - Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, Steve Grunwald

WYCD-FM - Detroit, MI

Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee & Geof Knight

WKKT-FM - Charlotte, NC

Scotty Kay

WUSN-FM - Chicago, IL

Tracy Dixon

KYGO-FM - Denver, CO

On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

Jim, Deb & Kevin in the Morning - Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt, Kevin Freeman

WFMS-FM - Indianapolis, IN

The Big Dave Show - Big Dave, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Dawn

WUBE-FM - Cincinnati, OH

The Wake Up Call - Kelli Green, David Bugenske

KFRG-FM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

Wake Up With The Wolf Show - Dale O'Brian, Annie Camp, Chase Matthews

WPAW-FM - Greensboro, NC

Wayne D Show - Wayne Danielson, Tay Hamilton

WSIX-FM - Nashville, TN

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market

Julie and DJ in the Morning - Julie Kansy, Dale Sellers

WPCV-FM - Lakeland, FL

Kenn McCloud

KUZZ-AM/FM - Bakersfield, CA

Mo & Styckman

WUSY-FM - Chattanooga, TN

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody - Nancy Wilson, Aaron Woods

WHKO-FM - Dayton, OH

Scott & Sarah in the Morning - Scott Wynn, Sarah Kay

WQMX-FM - Akron, OH

Steve Lundy and Gina Melton

KXKT-FM - Omaha, NE

On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

Adam & Jen in the Morning - Adam Lamberd, Jen Little

KIOK-FM - Kennewick, WA

Liz and Scotty in the Morning - Liz DelGrosso, Scotty Cox

KCLR-FM - Columbia, MO

The Cat Pak Morning Show - Brent Lane

WYCT-FM - Pensacola, FL

The Morning Wake-Up Call With Dave Daniels - Dave Daniels

KHAY-FM - Ventura, CA

The Philip Gibbons Show - Philip Gibbons

WGSQ-FM - Cookeville, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market

KSCS-FM

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

KSON-FM

San Diego, CA

KYGO-FM

Denver, CO

WXTU-FM

Philadelphia, PA

WYCD-FM

Detroit, MI

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

KNCI-FM

Sacramento, CA

KSOP-FM

Salt Lake City, UT

KUBL-FM

Salt Lake City, UT

WFMS-FM

Indianapolis, IN

WUBE-FM

Cincinnati, OH

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

KIZN-FM

Boise City-Nampa, ID

KXKT-FM

Omaha, NE

WGKX-FM

Memphis, TN

WHKO-FM

Dayton, OH

WUSY-FM

Chattanooga, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

KCLR-FM

Columbia, MO

KHAY-FM

Ventura, CA

WXBQ-FM

Bristol, VA

WXFL-FM

Florence, AL

WYCT-FM

Pensacola, FL