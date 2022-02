Luke Com

bs is one of very few artists to claim a double-platinum album in 2021. Wh

at You See Is What You Get achieved that distinction on the strength of five No. 1 hits: “B

eer Ne

ver B

roke My Hea

rt,” “E

ven Th

ough I’m Lea

ving,” “Do

es to Me

” “Lo

vin’ on You,” and “Be

tter Together.” Co

mbs is the only Country artist ever to carry his first 10 singles to No. 1 on Bil

lboard’s Country Airplay chart. A feat which has earned him the ACM G

ene W

eed Mil

estone Awa

rd, presented to a Country Music artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of Country Music during the preceding calendar year. After being chosen for the ACM Mi

lestone Award, Co

mbs recently charted another No.1 hit “F

orever Aft

er Al

l”. It’s the sixth chart topper from the album Wh

at You Se

e Is Wh

at Yo

u Get and his 11th overall.