NOMINEES
Entertainer of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Chris Stapleton
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year
ASHLEY McBRYDE
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
Lily Rose
Priscilla Block
Tenille Arts
New Male Artist of the Year
Elvie Shane
HARDY
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Walker Hayes
Album of the Year
[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]
29: Written In Stone
Producer: Shane McAnally
Producer: Josh Osborne
< strong>Producer: Jimmy Robbins
Producer: Tony Brown
Record Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A
Producer: Dann Huff
Producer: Jesse Frasure
Producer: Matt Dragstrem
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album
Producer: Joey Moi
Producer: Jacob Durrett
Producer: Charlie Handsome
Producer: Matt Dragstrem
Producer: Dave Cohen
Record Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends
Producer: Chris Young
Producer: Marc Holman
Producer: Corey Crowder
Producer: Chris DeStefano
Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes
Miranda Lambert
Jon Randall
Miranda Lambert
Jon Randall
Artist: Miranda Lambert
Artist: Jon Randall
Producer: Jack Ingram
Producer: Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jon Randall
Record Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]
Buy Dirt
Artist: Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Label: MCA Nashville
Famous Friends
Artist: Kane Brown
Producer: Corey Crowder
Producer: Chris Young
Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
Fancy Like
Producer: Walker Hayes
Producer: Shane McAnally
Producer: Joe Thibodeau
Record Label: Monument Records
If I Didn't Love You
Artist: Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Label: Broken Bow Records
Record Label: Macon Music, LLC
Record Label: BBR Music Group
Record Label: BMG
You Should Probably Leave
Producer: Dave Cobb
Producer: Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
Song of the Year
[AWARDED TO SONGWRITER(S)/PUBLISHER(S)/ARTIST(S)]
7 Summers
Songwriter: Morgan Wallen
Songwriter: Josh Osborne
Publisher: Big Loud Mountain
Publisher: Bo Wallace Publishing
Publisher: Smackborne Music
Publisher: Sony/ATV Accent
Publisher: Tempo Investments
Publisher: Warner Geo Met Ric Music
Buy Dirt
Artist: Luke Bryan
Songwriter: Jordan Davis
Songwriter: Jacob Davis
Songwriter: Josh Jenkins
Publisher: Anthem Music Publishing II
Publisher: Bentrop Pub
Publisher: Big Blue Nation Music
Publisher: Combustion Five
Publisher: Jentown
Publisher: Jordan Davis Music
Publisher: Smackwork Music
Publisher: Smack Blue
Publisher: Kobalt Music Group Music
Publisher: Universal Music Corporation
Publisher: WC Music Corp
Fancy Like
Songwriter: Cameron Bartolini
Songwriter: Josh Jenkins
Songwriter: Shane Stevens
Songwriter: Walker Hayes
Publisher: Songs of SMACK
Publisher: Rarespark Media Group
Publisher: Smackworks Music
Publisher: Smack Blue
Publisher: Kobalt Music Group
Publisher: Holy Graffiti Music
Publisher: Purplebeatz
Publisher: WC Music Corp
Knowing You
Songwriter: Adam James
Songwriter: Brett James
Songwriter: Kat Higgins
Publisher: 3 Ring Circus
Publisher: BMG Platinum Songs
Publisher: Pompano Run Music
Publisher: Songs of Brett
Publisher: WC Music Corp
Things A Man Oughta Know
Songwriter: Jason Nix
Songwriter: Jonathan Singleton
Publisher: Sony/ATV Accent
Publisher: Sony/ATV Countryside
Publisher: Spirit Two Nashville
Publisher: Super Big Music
Video of the Year
[AWARDED TO PRODUCER(S)/DIRECTOR(S)/ARTIST(S)]
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Artist: Miranda Lambert
Producer: Angie Lorenz
Producer: Wes Edwards
Producer: James Stratakis
Director: Stephen Kinigopoulos
Famous Friends
Artist: Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)
Artist: Chris Stapleton
Producer: Jil Hardin
Producer: Blake Lively
Producer: Kathy Palmer
Producer: Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
If I Didn't Love You
Artist: Carrie Underwood
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Producer: Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Artist: Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Music Event of the Year
[AWARDED TO ARTIST(S)/PRODUCER(S)/RECORD COMPANY-LABEL(S)]
Buy Dirt
Artist: Luke Bryan
Record Label: MCA Nashville
Famous Friends
Artist: Kane Brown
Producer: Corey Crowder
Producer: Chris Young
Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
half of my hometown
Artist: Kenny Chesney
Producer: Ross Copperman
Producer: Jimmy Robbins
Producer: Kelsea Ballerini
Record Label: Black River Entertainment
If I Didn't Love You
Artist: Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Label: Broken Bow Records
Record Label: Macon Music, LLC
Record Label: BBR Music Group
< strong>Record Label: BMG
Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Artist: Ashley McBryde
Producer: Shane McAnally
Producer: Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
HARDY
Jesse Frasure
Josh Osborne
Nicolle Galyon
Studio Recording Award Nominees
Bass Player of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding session bass player, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Glenn Worf
J.T. Cure
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Drummer of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding session drummer, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Chad Cromwell
Derek Mixon
Evan Hutchings
Fred Eltringham
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding session acoustic guitar player, in any capacity, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Bryan Sutton
Charlie Worsham
Dave Cobb
Ilya Toshinskiy
Todd Lombardo
Piano/Keys Player of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding session piano/keyboards player, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Benmont Tench
Billy Justineau
Charlie Judge
David Dorn
Gordon Mote
Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding session specialty instrument(s) player, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Josh Matheny
Kristin Wilkinson
Mickey Raphael
Paul Franklin
Stuart Duncan
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding session acoustic guitar player, in any capacity, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album embodying the player's performance, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Dan Dugmore
Derek Wells
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Tom Bukovac
Audio Engineer of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding audio engineer, primarily involved in the recording and/or mixing process, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album crediting the outstanding audio engineer, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Brandon Bell
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Jim Cooley
Vance Powell
Producer of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding producer, selected by a Professional Panel of judges approved by the ACM officers. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, a commercially released single or album crediting the producer, which achieves Top 20 or better on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Billboard’s Top Country Albums or Mediabase Country charts during the current eligibility period. If the single was released prior to the eligibility period but achieved its highest charted position during the eligibility period, it is eligible in this category. If the album was released during the two (2) prior eligibility periods but achieved its largest annual charting position during the eligibility period according to Nielsen SoundScan, it is eligible. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Buddy Cannon
Dann Huff
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Joey Moi
Industry Award Nominees
Casino of the Year - Theater
This award is presented to an outstanding theater or showroom within a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The casino theater or showroom must have bought or promoted at least five (5) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, CA
Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Resorts World – Las Vegas, NV
Soaring Eagle Casino – Mount Pleasant, MI
Casino of the Year - Arena
This award is presented to an outstanding arena or amphitheater within a casino selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The casino arena or amphitheater must have bought or promoted at least four (4) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, NJ
Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, NV
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, MN
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding fair/rodeo where artist(s) received market value compensation for their performance, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The fair/rodeo must have included a minimum of one (1) country music artist as a headliner, occurred during the eligibility period, and be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, AL
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Minnesota State Fai – St. Paul, MN
San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Festival of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding country music festival where artist(s) received market value compensation for their performance, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The festival must have taken place over two (2) or more consecutive days, included a minimum of ten (10) acts, with at least ninety percent (90%) of headlining acts classed in the country genre, occurred during the eligibility period, and be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
Country Thunder – Florence, AZ
Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, MI
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, IL
Club of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding country music club, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The club must have bought or promoted at least ten (10) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Basement East – Nashville, TN
Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Cain's Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
Theater of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding theater or performing arts center, not associated with a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The theater/performing arts center must have bought or promoted at least ten (10) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA
Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding outdoor venue, not associated with a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The outdoor venue must have bought or promoted at least five (5) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX
Arena of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding indoor arena, not associated with a casino, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The arena must have bought or promoted at least five (5) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Ford Center – Evansville, IN
Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding talent buyer, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The buyer must have bought at least fifteen (15) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Brent Fedrizzi
Michelle Romeo
RJ Romeo
Shawn Radley
Todd Boltin
Promoter of the Year
This award is presented to an outstanding promoter, selected by a Professional Panel of judges. The panel will submit five (5) nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the Board. The promoter must have promoted at least fifteen (15) country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents and help promote country ticket sales. The winner from the previous year is ineligible for a consecutive nomination in this category.
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Bradley Jordan
Brian O'Connell
Ed Warm
Radio Award Nominees
National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year
Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar - The Music Row Happy Hour with Buzz Brainard
Cody Alan - CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, Carsen Humphreville - The Big D & Bubba Show
Jerry Broadway, Tim Wall, Mitch English, Becca Walls - The Bud and Broadway Show
Katie Neal - Katie & Company
National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year
Bryan "B-Dub" Washington - B-Dub Radio
Lon Helton - Country Countdown USA
Michael Knox, Shalacy Griffin - Knox Country 360
Terri Clark - Country Gold with Terri Clark
Tracy Lawrence, Patrick Thomas - Honky Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence
On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market
Danny Dwyer
Josh, Rachael & Grunwald In the Morning - Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, Steve Grunwald
Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee & Geof Knight
Scotty Kay
Tracy Dixon
On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market
Jim, Deb & Kevin in the Morning - Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt, Kevin Freeman
The Big Dave Show - Big Dave, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Dawn
The Wake Up Call - Kelli Green, David Bugenske
Wake Up With The Wolf Show - Dale O'Brian, Annie Camp, Chase Matthews
Wayne D Show - Wayne Danielson, Tay Hamilton
On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
Julie and DJ in the Morning - Julie Kansy, Dale Sellers
Kenn McCloud
Mo & Styckman
New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody - Nancy Wilson, Aaron Woods
Scott & Sarah in the Morning - Scott Wynn, Sarah Kay
Steve Lundy and Gina Melton
On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market
Adam & Jen in the Morning - Adam Lamberd, Jen Little
Liz and Scotty in the Morning - Liz DelGrosso, Scotty Cox
The Cat Pak Morning Show - Brent Lane
The Morning Wake-Up Call With Dave Daniels - Dave Daniels
The Philip Gibbons Show - Philip Gibbons
Radio Station of the Year - Major Market
KSCS-FM
KSON-FM
KYGO-FM
WXTU-FM
WYCD-FM
Radio Station of the Year - Large Market
KNCI-FM
KSOP-FM
KUBL-FM
WFMS-FM
WUBE-FM
Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market
KIZN-FM
KXKT-FM
WGKX-FM
WHKO-FM
WUSY-FM
Radio Station of the Year - Small Market